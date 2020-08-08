Kane Brown Reveals Police Came After He Was Lost In His Backyard For 7 Hours

Kane Brown has taken to social media to explain what really happened after he got lost in his own backyard for seven hours.

The incident happened on the day that he and wife Katelyn Jae moved into their new house on a 30-acre lot, which is surrounded by another 3000 acres.

“I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” wrote Brown in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt.”

Someone help! I’m lost….😂… ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000… Posted by Kane Brown on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Despite believing that they’d be back within the hour, the group ended up losing their way in the heavily wooded area.

Brown called his friend, songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives in the neighbourhood. Upchurch showed up with a friend but the group still couldn’t find their way out, and all five then became lost.

It was at that point that the situation went completely downhill.

“He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” recalled Brown. “My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops.”

It’s unclear who was shooting at them but when the police arrived, they believed Brown and his group were firing at them.

“We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out,” wrote the singer, concluding his post.

Many fans left messages of support for Brown after the scary incident.

“Glad [you’re] okay! Don’t sweat getting lost, some of us have wandered for years and we still don’t know where we are. This is gonna make a great story for your kids someday,” one said.