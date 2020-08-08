Zelda Williams Has ‘Savage’ Comeback For Eric Trump Over His Robin Williams Tweet

Zelda Williams isn’t going to stand for Eric Trump posting about her late father, Robin Williams.

On Thursday, the President’s son posted a clip of the comedian poking fun at Joe Biden.

“Robin Williams Just Savages Joe Biden,” the text overlay read.

Zelda wasn’t going to stand by and responded the following day.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did,” Zelda tweeted. “Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.'”

“Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can,” she added.

During a performance in 2012, the “Mork and Mindy” star did a bit on Trump.

“Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz. He is the guy. This man, he plays Monopoly with real f**king buildings,” he joked. “This is a scary man and he owns all of these beauty pageants… Isn’t that like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores?”

“It’s a f**king catch and release program for him,” he continued. “This is a man who said, ‘My daughter is hot.’ Even people in Arkansas went, ‘That’s f**king wrong. That’s just way out of place.'”

“And that f**king hair, my god. I believe the hair is the Donald. I believe the body is a maintenance system for the hair,” he added.

Robin died in 2014 at 63 from suicide. He suffered from Lewy Body Dementia, that affects the person’s memory, thinking and movement control.