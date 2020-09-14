Madonna Co-Writing And Directing Biopic About Her Own Life

Madonna has a very personal new project up her sleeve.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures announced that the “Vogue” singer is set to direct a biopic she is co-writing about her own life.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”



Producer Amy Pascal added, “This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” said Amy Pascal. “I have known Madonna since we made ‘A League of Their Own’ together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

RELATED: Madonna Censored By Instagram After Sharing Controversial Coronavirus Conspiracy Post

The singer teased the project last week, revealing on Instagram that she was working on a screenplay with “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” she captioned a video.

In the clip, Madonna and Cody are working together as she describes her Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume.

“The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asked. “Yeah,” Madonna replied. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

This led some fans to speculate the project could be a biopic, which Madonna later confirmed is correct.

RELATED: Drake Breaks Madonna’s Record For The Most Top 10 Hits Ever

Madonna revealed further details about the film during an Instagram Live this week, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She said the movie about her life would focus on her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey,” which she described as a “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly” tale of the making of a superstar.

Confirming she and Cody had written 107 pages of the script so far, Madonna continued: “We do talk about Andy [Warhol], and Keith [Haring], and Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Burgoyne and the whole coming up as an artist in Manhattan, downtown, Lower East Side in the early ’80s.”

Adding, “Honestly, [it’s] one of the best times of my life, and one of the worst times. I hope I can portray or express what a thrilling time that was for me in every way.”

She said it’d likely be a two-hour movie, which will feature key moments from her life including the sponsorship conflict with Pepsi over the “Like a Prayer” music video or her time on the controversial film “Evita”.

“I think I had a few nervous breakdowns worrying that I was going to be fired every day,” she said, also revealing in response to a fan question that, “No, [Andrew Lloyd Webber] wasn’t, he was not nice to me. I’m not sure he even wanted me in the movie.”

Webber’s rep has since told EW: “She must have Andrew confused with somebody else. Andrew and Madonna had a very smooth and productive working relationship on the ‘Evita’ film.”

Madonna’s first meeting with Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza, two members of New York City’s Harlem ballroom scene that played a huge role in the success of “Vogue”, will also be featured in the film.

The musician said of the movie, “It’s not a musical, but there’s a lot of music, and there’s a lot of the actress who will play me singing my songs, but in places where she’s supposed to be singing.”

Madonna has appeared in 17 films throughout her career and directed “Filth and Wisdom” and “W.E.”. Some of Cody’s projects include “Jennifer’s Body” and “Tully”.