Madonna Teases Screenplay She Is Working On With Diablo Cody

Madonna has a new project up her sleeve.

The singer teased a screenplay she is working on with “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody on Instagram.

“When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” she captioned a video.

In the clip, Madonna and Cody are working together as she describes her Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume.

“The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asked. “Yeah,” Madonna replied. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

This has led some fans to speculate the project could be a biopic.

Madonna has appeared in 17 films throughout her career and directed “Filth and Wisdom” and “W.E.”. Some of Cody’s projects include “Jennifer’s Body” and “Tully”.