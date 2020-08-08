‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville Shows Off Incredible Lockdown Transformation

Hugh Bonneville was hardly recognizable during his latest TV interview.

While appearing on BBC’s “The One Show,” the “Downton Abbey“ star showed off a brand new slimmed-down transformation.

The 56-year-old actor also sported a shaved hairdo, which further added to the makeover.

Bonneville, who plays the Earl of Grantham in the hit period drama, drew a lot of attention from viewers, who were stunned by his brand new appearance.

“Wow, I didn’t recognise Hugh Bonneville on #TheOneShow to start with! What a transformation!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Had to do a ‘double take’. Didn’t recognise Hugh Bonneville at first. Looking amazing,” said a second.

“Hugh Bonneville or Bear Grylls?” asked another.

According to The Daily Mail, Bonneville enlisted a personal trainer 10 years ago on the advice of his wife, but it seems that lockdown may have inspired him to kick his exercise regime up a notch.