YouTuber NikkieTutorials Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Home

YouTube beauty star Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, revealed that she and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed in their home.

She posted the message in her Instagram Stories and on Twitter to set the record straight after rumours started to spread online.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home,” she said.

“Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story. I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe.”

The couple lives in Uden, Netherlands.

Local police tweeted that there was at least three suspects who fled the scene and that one person received “superficial” injuries, but it is unclear who that was.

Other YouTube stars offered their well-wishes, including James Charles who wrote, “I’m so glad you’re okay. I love you so much.”

Promise Tamang added, “Ekkkk sorry to hear Nikkie. Stay safe.”