Bryan Adams To Play Socially Distant Concert In Germany For 12,000 People

Bryan Adams is playing a socially distant show in Germany next month.

The Canadian singer will headline the stadium show “Give Live A Chance” in Düsseldorf on Sept. 4 along with Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.

Announcing the concert on his Instagram, Bryan wrote, “I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I’m playing acoustically – on my own / no band.”

Germany has strong COVID-19 precautions in place and the concert will spread out each of the 12,000 people attending so they sit 1.5 metres apart and everyone has to wear a mask.

They will also have to register their contact details and will be arriving/leaving at specific time slots in groups of 10 people.

However, according to Billboard, some German officials aren’t happy about the concert with health minister Karl-Josef Laumann telling Bild he is “irritated”.

“We have a complex infection situation shortly before the end of the travel season,” Laumann said. “In this situation, encouraging people from all over Germany to travel across the country to Düsseldorf and come together by the thousands is simply irresponsible.”

Angela Merkel has previously extended the ban on large event from August 31 to the end of October with the exception if an event could meet hygiene regulations and ensure contact tracing.