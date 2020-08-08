Justin Bieber Celebrates Toronto Maple Leafs’ Comeback

With hockey back, one of the Toronto Maple Leafs biggest fans was in his glory.

During Friday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Leafs were losing 3-0 with only 4 minutes left in the game. Miraculously, they tied the game up and won it in overtime, causing Justin Bieber to celebrate.

RELATED: Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Open Up About Their Summer Of Love in Quarantine (Exclusive)

In a clip shared by Sportsnet, Bieber cheered as he fell to the ground.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Photos From His Joint Baptism With Wife Hailey Baldwin: ‘Trust In Jesus’

He also posted on Instagram to mark the moment.

“My heroes,” he captioned a picture of William Nylander and good friend Auston Matthews.

Bieber is a big fan of the team and is at nearly every game when he is in Toronto.