Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Has Lost 85 Pounds In Gorgeous Selfie

Kelly Osbourne has come out of isolation with a major transformation.

The celeb shared a picture of herself on Instagram earlier this week and friends and fans couldn’t help but notice her weight loss.

“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight,” Olivia TuTram Mai wrote.

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka,” Osbourne replied.

Another person said, “You look like a different person with your weight loss much more confident… beautiful!”

She also shared another shot of her pink and purple braids which received praise from Paris Hilton who responded with the heart eyes emoji.

