Robert Pattinson Tried To Trick Christopher Nolan While Filming ‘Tenet’ So He Could Audition For ‘Batman’

Nothing was going to get in Robert Pattinson’s way of auditioning for “Batman”, including filming “Tenet”.

While speaking with the Irish Times about Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”, Pattinson recalled how he tried to trick the director so he could go off and audition for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”. The plan didn’t work.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said.

Adding, “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard Used To Use Robert Pattinson Post-It Notes

Nolan is no stranger to the Caped Crusader, having been behind the “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Pattinson also spoke about how filming “Tenet” helped him get in shape for “Batman”.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David [Washington] who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson joked. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Talks Catwoman Role, Why Robert Pattinson Is The ‘Perfect’ Actor To Play ‘The Batman’

Filming on “Batman” was stopped in March due to the pandemic, but the film is still slated for a Oct. 1, 2021 release.

Meanwhile, “Tenet”‘s release has been pushed back many times but is currently set to be released in select theatres starting on Sept. 3.