Cardi B Has An Epic Clapback To Carole Baskin’s Criticism Over Using A ‘Big Cat Pimp’ In ‘WAP’ Video

While many people loved Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video, Carole Baskin was not one of them.

The music video featured a number of wild cats, who appear to be photoshopped in. The “Tiger King” star is glad they weren’t actually in the room with the rappers but was worried about how the cats were treated when they would have been filmed separately.

“That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild,” Baskin told Billboard.

“It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That’s never good for the cat.”

The Big Cat Rescue CEO added that seeing the cats in the video also “glamorizes” having the cats as pets.

“The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets,” Baskin explained. “That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same.”

Cardi B caught wind of Baskin’s comments, and issued an epic clapback.

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband,” she told i-D.

Cardi B has previously expressed her support of Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years for the attempted murder of Baskin, but later said she was “joking” about starting a GoFundMe page for him.