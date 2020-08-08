Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Mark What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day With Cute Photos

Just like many other couples during the pandemic, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams also had to postpone their wedding.

The two marked August 8, the day they were supposed to get married, with a series of cute Instagram photos.

RELATED: Wells Adams And Sarah Hyland Give Update On Their Wedding

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back,” Hyland captioned a collection of photos of the couple at a vineyard goofing off.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Reflects On Final ‘Modern Family’ Shoot: We ‘Were In Each Other’s Arms And Sobbing’

Adams shared another shot, adding, “We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool.”

Hyland’s veil, which read “Bride To Be” and wedding white outfit had some thinking that the two privately tied the knot anyway, but the “Modern Family” alum confirmed in her Insta Stories that that was not the case. They did, however, show off their “Mr.” and “Mrs.” facemasks.

Hyland previously opened up about postponing their wedding, saying, “I think right now there are more important things to worry about.”

“We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there,” she said.

“But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what’s important right now, and that’s helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others,” Hyland added.

“There’s a lot of learning, and I’m really more focused on political things rather than wedding things. There is a lot going on in the world right now and that’s what we should be focused on.”