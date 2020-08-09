Simon Cowell Recovering From 6-Hour Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bicycle Accident

Simon Cowell underwent surgery Saturday after he broke his back while testing out a new electric bicycle.

According to a statement from his rep, the accident took place at Cowell’s Mailbu home when he was testing out the bicycle with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their six-year-old son, Eric.

“Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for the “America’s Got Talent” judge said in a statement obtained to ET. “He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a subsequent statement, the rep stated: “Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening.”

According to Page Six, Cowell is currently recovering from that surgery.

“He had to have a big surgery, he’s got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back,” said the source.

“When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places,” the source added, noting it “was six-hour surgery overnight on Saturday.”

The source explained Cowell was “trying this new bike,” when he felt and landed on his back. “He was in shock and in massive amounts of pain.”

Silverman, the source added, “went with him to the hospital and has been allowed in briefly to see him. He’s doing okay in the circumstances.”

Cowell is scheduled to shoot the first live episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, Aug. 11, but it seems unlikely he’ll be able to participate.

Longtime friend and colleague Piers Morgan took to Twitter to wish Cowell “a speedy recovery.”