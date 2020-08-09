Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bicycle Accident

Simon Cowell was hospitalized Saturday after he broke his back while testing out a new electric bicycle.

According to a statement from his rep, the accident took place at Cowell’s Mailbu home when he was testing out the bicycle with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their six-year-old son, Eric.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for the “America’s Got Talent” judge said in a statement obtained to ET. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a subsequent statement, the rep confirmed that the accident had been worse than initially thought.

“Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening,” the rep said in a followup statement.

Cowell is scheduled to shoot the first live episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, Aug. 11; it’s not yet known whether he will still be able to participate.

Longtime friend and colleague Piers Morgan took to Twitter to wish Cowell “a speedy recovery.”