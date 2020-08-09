Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bicycle Accident

Simon Cowell was hospitalized Saturday after he broke his back while testing out a new electric bicycle.
According to a statement from his rep, the accident took place at Cowell’s Mailbu home when he was testing out the bicycle with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their six-year-old son, Eric.
“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for the “America’s Got Talent” judge said in a statement obtained to ET. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”
In a subsequent statement, the rep confirmed that the accident had been worse than initially thought.
“Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening,” the rep said in a followup statement.
Cowell is scheduled to shoot the first live episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, Aug. 11; it’s not yet known whether he will still be able to participate.
Longtime friend and colleague Piers Morgan took to Twitter to wish Cowell “a speedy recovery.”
So sorry to hear this.
Sounds a very nasty accident.
I wish Simon a successful operation and a full & speedy recovery. https://t.co/RqBwIzVeqR
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 9, 2020