Serena Williams Is Helping Donate 4 Million Face Masks To Schools

Serena Williams is working to make going back to school safer for children.

As parents worry about sending kids back to school in the midst of a global pandemic, the tennis great, 38, took to Instagram to share a video announcement.

“I’m teaming up with @bellacanvas, the National School Board Association and @scholasticinc to donate 4.25 million masks to underserved schools and provide educational materials about masks to 54 million students and all 115,00 schools in the United States,” she wrote.

“Through the #MasksForKids program, schools can access affordable masks and educational materials, quickly. In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools,” she added.

“I’m grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource,” Williams concluded, “and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students.”