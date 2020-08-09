Iceland’s Eurovision Contestant Covers Will Ferrell’s ‘Jaja Ding Dong’ Song From Netflix Comedy

A running gag throughout the recent Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” finds aspiring singer-songwriter Lars Erikssong (Will Ferrell) stymied whenever he tries to perform one of his original compositions for the denizens of his small Icelandic town, who demand he instead sing his silly novelty number “Jaja Ding Dong”.

Daði Freyr is Iceland’s actual competitor in the 2020 edition of the real-life Eurovision Song Contest (which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and he’s apparently been inundated with requests to perform the song.

In fact, a video that Freyr uploaded to YouTube begins with a collage of Twitter requests begging him to sing the naughty ditty, which features such lyrics as “When I feel your gentle touch / And things are going our way / I wanna spill my love on you all day, all day.”

“Hi, my name’s Daði Freyr,” he solemnly intones, “and this is the first and last time I’ll play this song.”

The Icelandic singer then proceeds to perform a rave-style electronica cover of the tune.

Meanwhile, feel free to compare and contrast Freyr’s version with the original, as performed by Ferrell and co-star Rachel McAdams in the movie.

As a bonus, Netflix has also created a special 10-hour video that puts the song on continuous repeat for those with way too much time on their hands.