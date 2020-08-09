ZZ Top Tribute Band Performs For Packed Saloon As 250,000 Bikers Flock To Sturgis Rally In The Midst Of Pandemic

ZZ Top was to have been one of the performers at the 2020 edition of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but cancelled due to COVID-19, along with other scheduled acts including Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more.

The rally itself, however, wasn’t cancelled, and is currently underway, with an estimated 250,000 bikers congregating in the small South Dakota town for the 10-day event.

Anyone thinking this seems like an extremely bad idea in the midst of a global pandemic is not alone, with experts concerned this could become a super-spreader event like no other, while news outlets such as the Chicago Tribune are reporting that social distancing is non-existent and faces masks are few and far between.

TMZ further reported that even though ZZ Top pulled out of the performance, a tribute band called ZZ3 performed at a jam-packed Sturgis saloon.

“The bar was packed and there was almost no social distancing,” reported TMZ, noting that fears of COVID-19 were “clearly was not on the minds of the saloon audience.”

According to the Tribune, a biker who rode to Sturgis from his home in Arizona summed up the situation succinctly.

“This is a major experiment,” he said. “It could be a major mistake.”