Prince Harry Speaks Out About Battling Systemic Racism In Sneak Peek At ‘GMA’ Interview

Prince Harry is addressing a complex and controversial issue in an appearance on “Good Morning America”.

In a clip from his upcoming “GMA” interview, the Duke of Sussex shares his thoughts on what must be done to end systemic racism.

“This is not down to the Black community,” Harry tells civil rights activist Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now.”

According to Harry, “we have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem and actually fix it there. Why wouldn’t you want to be part of the solution? And that to me is, if you can’t answer that honestly then I think you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution.”

Speaking with ABC News, Robinson explained that Harry “was really reaching out to people who are not yet involved… people who are sitting on the sidelines, who may even think that it’s bad, but haven’t done anything, and I think that what he was asking and what he was inviting people into was the opportunity to be a part of making a difference.”

The full interview will be aired on Monday’s edition of “Good Morning America”.