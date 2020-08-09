Actress Lindsey Broad Still Targeted By Ugly Backlash Over Her Role On ‘The Office’

Fans of “The Office” clearly still remember a controversial episode in which Jim (John Krasinski) and wife Pam (Jenna Fischer) are in the midst of marital difficulties when he finds himself approached by an attractive co-worker named Cathy, played by actress Lindsey Broad, who tries to seduce him.

According to Broad, she still finds herself on the receiving end of vitriol from fans, even though the show has been of the air since 2013.

Broad took to Twitter on Saturday to share her experience of being the object of hatred due to a role she played as a fictional character in a make-believe sitcom.

“If anyone is wondering what it was like to be on ‘The Office’, the best comedy of this century: I just posted something on Instagram about how my dog was murdered and a bunch of people were like ‘F**k you, Cathy, she deserved it!’ So. There ya go!” she wrote.

At the time, the storyline in which Jim and Pam experience a rift in their marriage received backlash from fans.

However, a new book about the series, reported Collider, revealed that the original plan was to have Jim and Pam split up and then reunite in the series’ final episodes, an idea that the writers eventually backed away from.

“[Showrunner] Greg [Daniels] really wanted to do something extremely risky and high-stakes, which was the documentary airs and we see what effect it has had on these characters,” series writer Brent Forrester explained. “And there was going to be a reunion episode where you see that Jim and Pam have split up by this time, and they will have their reunion in the reunion episode.”

However, he added, Krasinski convinced him that it would be a bad idea. “John Krasinski said to me, ‘Brent, this final season is for the ultra fans of the show. They’re the only ones really still left watching, right? This is for them. Jim and Pam splitting up is too painful for them to sustain all the way to the reunion. We have to get them back together immediately,’” he said.