Christina Aguilera Says Cardi B’s New Track ‘WAP’ Has Her ‘Feelin Some Type Of Way’

Christina Aguilera is clearly a huge fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new track “WAP”.

The singer took to Instagram to share a sultry pool snap, inspired by the sexy song.

“#WAP got me feelin some type of way,” wrote Aguilera alongside a photograph of herself hanging out in a pool while wearing a sheer white dress.

Cardi B later re-shared the photograph on Twitter.

I want to be that pool tho https://t.co/G2iqz3oYG7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2020

“I want to be that pool tho,” she said.

The star-studded video for “WAP” features appearances from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

Cardi and Megan twerk up a storm while belting out the saucy lyrics.

“I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream,’” Cardi told “New Music Daily” on Apple Music of the video.

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers,” the rapper added. “Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut.”