Selma Blair ‘Overjoyed’ To Be Horseback Riding Again

Selma Blair “could not stop smiling” after finally being able to get back on her horse.

“Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling,” she wrote.

RELATED: Selma Blair Helps Son Arthur Hold Private Service Honouring George Floyd

Although Blair had initially been told that she would be “jumping in a year” when she was first diagnosed, this was not the case. She continued: “I believe and have always had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions.”

RELATED: Selma Blair Posts Loving Tribute To Her Late Mother: ‘You Were An Original’

Telling fans that she’s “overjoyed” to be riding once again, Blair added: “So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all.”

Blair was first diagnosed with MS in October 2018, and has since undergone several different treatments and therapy procedures in her efforts to keep her condition under control.