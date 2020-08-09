Selma Blair ‘Overjoyed’ To Be Horseback Riding Again

Selma Blair “could not stop smiling” after finally being able to get back on her horse.
The actress has been unable to go horseback riding due to her multiple sclerosis symptoms.
Taking to Instagram, the “Cruel Intentions” star shared photographs of the happy reunion.
Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted. We took it slow. I didn’t criticize my equitation too much. I am a mess with MS. I was told I would be jumping in a year when I was first diagnosed. I believed and have had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions. I am so grateful to have a dear horse and trainer and these gorgeous @celerisuk custom boots. I wish we were showing. One day. Maybe. But I am overjoyed. My trainer @kjrides with @cellardoorequestrian has turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me. So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style. ❤️
“Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling,” she wrote.
Although Blair had initially been told that she would be “jumping in a year” when she was first diagnosed, this was not the case.
She continued: “I believe and have always had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions.”
Telling fans that she’s “overjoyed” to be riding once again, Blair added: “So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all.”
Blair was first diagnosed with MS in October 2018, and has since undergone several different treatments and therapy procedures in her efforts to keep her condition under control.