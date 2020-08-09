Queen Elizabeth’s Family Visits At Balmoral Could Look Different This Year

As Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made the annual summer trip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, it was already apparent things would look different this year because of COVID-19.

Typically heading there in July, it wasn’t until early August that the Queen made the trip. And depending on how the pandemic is shaping, she might extend her stay past October as well.

While quarantining at Windsor Castle, all precautions were taken for the Queen, 94, Prince Philip, 99, who had the “Windsor bubble” consisting of minimal staff of around 22 people. The same rules have been put in place now with the “Balmoral bubble”.

“The couple have remained in Windsor for the entire pandemic lockdown and will move to the Aberdeenshire estate following all relevant government guidelines and advice,” a spokesperson said.

Traditionally, throughout the summer, Queen Elizabeth welcomes different family members to the estate. But, once again, precautions will be in place just like Princess Beatrice’s recent wedding where the Queen and Philip posed for a photo with the happy couple from a safe distance.

As of this point, no visits have been confirmed but if they do go ahead, fortunately, most of the summer activities include horseback riding, hunting and fishing, so everyone will be outside.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are at their Birkhall home near Balmoral and Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, often stay at a cottage on the property.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Last September, Prince William was photographed heading to church at Crathie Kirk with his grandmother but she has skipped her Sunday Service visit this time around as a “sensible precaution.”