Britney Spears Reveals How Her Eyes Were Opened After Watching Tim Burton’s ‘Big Eyes’

Britney Spears is revealing the powerful lessons she learned from watching Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes”.

RELATED: Britney Spears Reveals Her Skin Feels ‘Smoother Than A Baby’s A**’ After Wrapping Herself In Aluminum Foil

The singer took to Instagram to tell fans that her eyes had literally been opened after seeing the movie.

Spears first gave a synopsis of the film, which stars Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz.

“It’s about a fragile yet adorable eccentric woman who has problems with men yet she’s an extraordinary artist who paints children with big eyes,” she said.

“The troubled man she is seeing loves the fame and handles it better so he takes all her glory and says it’s him doing all the work … in the end she gets fed up and reclaims her art proving it is her that is indeed the artist.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Posts Adorable Photo Referencing The Double Denim She And Justin Timberlake Wore To 2001 Award Show

The pop star was left stunned after taking a selfie in which her own eyes appeared larger than before.

“It was very weird the same day I watched this movie I did a mini photoshoot and look how freaking big my eyes were !!!,” she wrote. “I mean … my eyes have never been that big !!! It’s actually kinda crazy and they aren’t retouched at all … coincidence maybe ???”

Spears also shared the important lesson that she learned from the experience.

RELATED: Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Struggle With Acne While Filming ‘Crossroads’ In 2002

She added: “If the power of what you see and hear can influence your life THAT much … I mean literally stay away from bad people and raise your awareness with high energy people !!! That’s what I learned from this … and watch Big Eyes while you’re at it !!!”