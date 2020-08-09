Selena Gomez And David Henrie Team Up For ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reunion

“Wizards Of Waverly Place” fans are super hyped after two of the show’s biggest stars got together for a mini-reunion.

David Henrie took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he had been spending time hanging out with former co-star Selena Gomez.

The clip begins on Henrie’s face before revealing Gomez standing at the opposite side of a hedge.

In the comments, many fans speculated that the Disney show could possibly be getting a reboot.

“OMGSH a reunion?!,” wrote one.

“Omgg!!! Do you know how long we’ve been waiting for a reunion,” added a second.

“My childhood !! Nobody touch me,” said a third.

Gomez and Henrie starred as siblings Alex and Justin Russo in the comedy series, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

In an interview with ET last year, Henrie exclusively revealed that he and Gomez discuss bringing back the beloved Russo family “all the time.”

“We want to start the show like a few years later,” he said. “Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided.”

Henrie continued: “Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the sub shop, but it’s run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”