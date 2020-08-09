Will Smith Pretends To Have His Teeth Knocked Out By Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo loves a good tooth prank.

After tricking his fans into thinking he chipped his tooth while eating corn on the cob in an old TikTok video, the “Talk Dirty” singer has enlisted the help of Will Smith.

Derulo captioned a new video on Sunday, “I don’t like this game @willsmith.” In the clip, Derulo is trying to play golf.

The “After Earth” actor is helping set him up when Derulo swings too early and knocks out Smith’s teeth.

I just need one swing…one swing,” Smith says in pain as Derulo walks away.

Smith then took that “one swing” straight to Derulo’s legs.

Derulo has been pushing the limits with many of his videos, including attempting to eat 22 burgers in celebration of him hitting 22 million TikTok viewers.