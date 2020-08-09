Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Enjoy Family Holiday In The Dominican Republic

It’s been a testing time for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but the couple put their troubles aside to enjoy a family vacation in the Caribbean.

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado,” a told PEOPLE magazine.

“Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier,” they added.

An insider recently told the outlet that the couple had made the trip in order to “focus is on their marriage.”