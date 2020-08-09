Demi Lovato Praises Fiancé Max Ehrich’s New Music

By Sarah Curran.

Demi Lovato has been gushing about her fiancé’s upcoming music.

The pop star shared a short clip of one of Max Ehrich’s tracks to her Instagram Story.

 

“God I can’t wait for y’all to hear my FUTURE HUSBAND’s music,” she wrote. “I’m so obsessed with everything about him.

“I love you honey and I’m SO PROUD,” she added.

Ehrich replied by telling his future wife that he’s just as excited about her next album.

“I love you so much baby,” he said. “Thank you for being my muse and I CANNOT wait for you to share your masterpiece of an album.”

The couple celebrated their five month anniversary this past weekend.

i love u baby happy anniversary 💍

A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement on July 23 after Ehrich popped the question on the sands of Malibu beach.

