Taylor Swift Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Second Week

For the second week in a row, Taylor Swift’s surprise album folklore is reigning the Billboard 200 chart.

Swift’s latest project has held its No. 1 spot after earning 135,000 equivalent album units.

During folklore‘s debut week, the record landed the biggest week in 2020 with 846,000 units.

Rounding out the top five spots are Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Star Aim for the Moon at No. 2, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die holding at No. 3, the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical at No. 4 and Lil Baby’s My Turn at No. 5.

Other notable spots on the Billboard 200 include Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Fine Line which has returned to the charts gaining a third straight week growth from No. 10 to No. 7, as well as Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift re-entering the chart at No. 10.