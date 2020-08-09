Shia LaBeouf Is Front Runner For A Big Role In The Next ‘X-Men’

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly being considered to play Iceman in a reboot of “X-Men”.

According to We Got This Covered, Marvel is keen to work with the 34-year-old “Honey Boy” star.

LaBeouf was first considered for the role of Moon Knight, however, the outlet reports that he is “no longer viewed as one of the top choices.”

“Marvel are keen to work with him and they now see a role as one of the X-Men as another possible way of bringing him into the fold while still easing him back into the big budget environment that he’d previously sworn off,” the site explains.

In a new interview with The Observer to celebrate 20 years since the first film hit theatres, the “X-Men” filmmakers revealed some inside secrets from casting.

According to screenwriter David Hayter, Patrick Stewart was very reluctant to take on the role of Professor X and Michael Jackson was willing to take the job.

Insiders say that Jackson was one of many random stars who’d regularly show up to Fox studios eager to appear in the film. Mariah Carey allegedly also showed up and begged to play Storm.

“Patrick Stewart didn’t want to [play Charles Xavier]. It took a long time to convince him,” Hayter said. “Terence Stamp told me, ‘You know why Patrick doesn’t want to do it? Because of the chair. He doesn’t want to be stuck in the chair. But I don’t mind. In fact, I also look excellent bald.’”

He added, “Everyday I was surprised by the faces coming in. Like, I’d find Mariah Carey sitting in my office wanting to go talk to Bryan about being Storm or something. So that’s always shocking.”