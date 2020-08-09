Faith Hill Shows Off New Bright Pink Hairdo

“Dang, I love this girl,” wrote McGraw in the caption accompanying the photograph.

Fans flocked the compliment Hill on the hip transformation.

“Faith looks beautiful without makeup,” said one.

“She never ages!! Love you both,” added a second.

When other fans commented to ask McGraw if he was sure it was his wife in the picture, and not their 23-year-old daughter Gracie, the country star assured them, “Mmmm…so sweet y’all think this is our daughter, however it IS Faith….I’m the lucky one!”