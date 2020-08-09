Faith Hill Shows Off New Bright Pink Hairdo

By Sarah Curran.

Gotham/GC Images
Faith Hill has given herself a brand new lockdown makeover.

The singer can be seen sporting pastel pink hair in one of husband Tim McGraw’s latest Instagram posts.

Dang, I love this girl! 📷: Gracie

 “Dang, I love this girl,” wrote McGraw in the caption accompanying the photograph.

Fans flocked the compliment Hill on the hip transformation.

“Faith looks beautiful without makeup,” said one.

“She never ages!! Love you both,” added a second.

When other fans commented to ask McGraw if he was sure it was his wife in the picture, and not their 23-year-old daughter Gracie, the country star assured them, “Mmmm…so sweet y’all think this is our daughter, however it IS Faith….I’m the lucky one!”

 

 

