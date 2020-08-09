Cardi B Addresses Backlash Of Putting Kylie Jenner In Her ‘WAP’ Video

After Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video dropped, many expressed their displeasure with Kylie Jenner making a cameo.

Other stars to appear included Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana and Rubi Rose.

Fans were not impressed, saying that Jenner was trying to appropriate Black culture, and started a petition calling for her removal.

Cardi addressed the backlash on Sunday, in since deleted tweets.

“Not everything is about race. There’s issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race,” she said.

She then explained “why” she picked Jenner. “She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis [Scott] and [Offset] are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things.”

As for Normani’s appearance and why she didn’t have Jenner’s part in the video, Cardi said “she dances her f**kin a** off! Why would she open a door?”

Adding, “Please tell me how that would make sense?”

One fan responded, “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!”

“Exactly,” Cardi agreed.

“WAP” is currently the No. 1 song in Canada on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.