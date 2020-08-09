Heather Morris Looks Back At Brittany And Santana’s Relationship On ‘Glee’ As She Remembers Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has posted a new video where she is looking back at her memories with Naya Rivera, nearly a month after her death.

The clip focuses on their “Glee” characters, Brittany and Santana’s, relationship.

“I have been feeling very heavy lately. I’ve been feeling this like aching in my heart to connect with my fans, to connect with everybody who’s been feeling a little lost and confused during this time,” Morris said.

RELATED: ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Dedicates Amy Winehouse Cover To Naya Rivera

“I don’t need to explain what the importance of Santana and Brittany’s relationship was to all of you who are watching, because most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life. Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self,” she continued. “I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya.”

Morris said that the “special” relationship came from the writers who were “writing for the fans.”

“I felt a really deep need to connect to all of you right now because I just know how important our relationship was to you all. And I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened, a maybe a bit confused. And that’s completely normal,” she said. “But I felt like it owed it to you guys because I think the fans were such a huge impact on our storyline and I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship, because without you guys it never would have existed.”

RELATED: Naya Rivera Fans Honour ‘Glee’ Star With Vigil At Lake Piru

“You guys helped create something for the writers and, for Naya and I, that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond then. So I want to thank everyone here watching and I want to thank all the fans for your love and support,” Heather said.

“I want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time. I think many of you may feel very far away and I hope this message will help you feel closer.”

Rivera died in a drowning accident on Lake Piru. She went missing on July 8 and her body was found five days later.