WWE Star Kamala Dead At 70

WWE star James Harris, better known to fans as Kamala, has died at the age of 70.

The wrestling network paid tribute to him, writing, “Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.”

Harris was born in Mississippi and lead a hard life trying to make ends meet until at 25, he met wrestler Bobo Brazil who ended up training him. He got his first big start by winning the NWA heavyweight title in the Southeast U.S..

His career continued to grow with sold-out matches. In 1992, he started a feud with The Undertaker in the first televised casket match.

Harris bounced between the indie market and WWE appearances until 2010 when he had to retire due to a below-the-knee amputation because of high blood pressure and diabetes.

The Iron Sheik also paid tribute to Harris.

“God bless the Kamala he always put on a show for the fans. Good big man who worked the gimmick better then most, it break my heart.”