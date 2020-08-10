Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Poses With Mom Blythe Danner, 77, And Daughter Apple, 16, For Stunning Goop Shoot

Gwyneth Paltrow got a little help from some very special ladies for her latest Goop product launch.
The lifestyle guru, 47, was joined by her mom Blythe Danner, 77, and daughter Apple Martin, 16, to promote the G. Label Dress Collection in snaps shared Sunday.
The trio looked stunning, with Paltrow and her daughter donning polka-dot ensembles, while Danner opted for a long pink number.
This isn’t the first we’ve seen of Paltrow’s family in a Goop product launch; the trio also sat down to promote GOOPGENES, a new skincare line that works for all ages.
Apple looked the spitting image of her mom as she grinned next to her at the start of the sweet clip.
Three generations of skin try @goop’s two newest GOOPGENES products. They are: All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream and All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream and like all goop products they are high-performance and results-driven. We clinically tested the shit out of these two products. The Nourishing Face Cream has Schisandra fruit, illipe butter, caviar lime, and squalene – highly active botanicals for ultramoisturized, soft, supple, smooth, firm, and even-toned skin. And the Nourishing Eye cream helps firm and smooth the appearance of crow’s-feet and fine lines, reducing the appearance of puffiness, and dark circles. Whether you’re an Apple or a Blythe or an in-between like me, we made these products for everyone. Clean. Holistic. Results-Driven. Link in bio to watch the full video of my mom, Apple and I talk skincare.