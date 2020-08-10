Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Poses With Mom Blythe Danner, 77, And Daughter Apple, 16, For Stunning Goop Shoot

Gwyneth Paltrow got a little help from some very special ladies for her latest Goop product launch.

The lifestyle guru, 47, was joined by her mom Blythe Danner, 77, and daughter Apple Martin, 16, to promote the G. Label Dress Collection in snaps shared Sunday.

The trio looked stunning, with Paltrow and her daughter donning polka-dot ensembles, while Danner opted for a long pink number.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Knew Chris Martin Marriage Was Over Years Before They Split: ‘We Had Never Fully Settled Into Being A Couple’

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of Paltrow’s family in a Goop product launch; the trio also sat down to promote GOOPGENES, a new skincare line that works for all ages.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Credits Gwyneth Paltrow For The Reason She Became A Mother, Feels ‘At Peace’ After Walking Away From Movie Career

Apple looked the spitting image of her mom as she grinned next to her at the start of the sweet clip.