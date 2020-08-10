Viola Davis Replaces Kylie Jenner In Hilarious ‘WAP’ Music Video Fan Edit

A social media user superimposed Viola Davis’s face and skin tone over the body of Kylie Jenner in the “WAP” music video — and the actress loved it.

Davis shared the snap on Instagram and Twitter, with Megan Thee Stallion, who teamed up with Cardi B for the much-loved track, retweeting it alongside three laughing emojis.

Another person edited Davis’ character Annalise Keating on “How to Get Away With Murder” into the music vid.

Davis then shared:

Cardi reposted the clip:

I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know https://t.co/U2PhKcae3X — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

A lot of fans weren’t impressed with Jenner’s inclusion in the video.

Some accused the reality TV star and beauty mogul of trying to appropriate Black culture, and started a petition calling for her removal.

Cardi addressed the backlash on Sunday, in a series of since-deleted tweets.