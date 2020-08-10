Sean Connery Voted Best James Bond, Ahead Of Roger Moore And Daniel Craig

First and best.

In a new Radio Times poll of over 14,000 readers, Sean Connery has been voted the best James Bond of all time, according to Evening Standard.

The Scottish actor, who was the first to portray Ian Fleming’s suave spy hero on the big screen in 1962’s “Dr. No”, came away with the win after handily besting each of the other actors in several rounds of voting.

The final matchup pit Connery against “The Living Daylights” star Timothy Dalton, the surprise second-place finisher.

Long-running star through the ’70s and ’80s, Roger Moore, who took the franchise to space in “Moonraker” came in third.

Daniel Craig, who has played Bond in four films, with his fifth and final entry, “No Time to Die”, still on the way, came fourth in the survey.

In last place was George Lazenby, who only played Bond in a single film, the influential “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”.

Connery played Bond in six official franchise entries, as well as in the non-canon “Thunderball” remake “Never Say Never Again” in 1983.

With Craig set to depart the spy series after “No Time to Die”, much speculation has turned to who will take up the mantle, with suggested stars ranging from Idris Elba, to “Outlander” star Sam Heughan and “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden.