Carrie Coon Says She Was Invited To Return For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Despite ‘Infinity War’ Fate

Carrie Coon was almost featured more heavily in the “Avengers” franchise.

In a new episode of PeopleTV‘s series “Couch Surfing”, the actress looks back on some of her roles, and among them is her part as Proxima Midnight in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

The villainous character, who aids Thanos’s search for the Infinity Stones, was only in the film for a few brief scenes before she was killed by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Coon recalled how her part in the film actually began with what she thought was going to be a voiceover role.

“I got a voiceover audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film,” she said. “[The Russo Brothers] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalizing the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I flew down and was on set with them for about 12 hours.”

Asked whether her character was really dead for good, or if she might come back to the franchise, Coon revealed, “They invited me to come back for [‘Avengers: Endgame’], but I wasn’t able to do it because of a [scheduling] conflict. Yeah, no one ever dies. It’s very possible I could have my own ‘Avengers’ movie next year, but don’t hold your breath.”