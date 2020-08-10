‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 Casting Is Now Underway — Find Out How To Audition

If you want to audition for “Big Brother Canada”‘s “most inclusive season yet,” now’s your chance.

Global announced Monday that casting was officially underway for season 9 of the much-loved show, set to debut on Global in 2021.

“The very spirit of ‘Big Brother Canada’ is an inclusive one and we are ready to embark on another casting journey in search of Canadians who represent our country and its rich mosaic of cultures,” said Erin Brock, executive producer and showrunner, Insight Productions/’Big Brother Canada’. “Alongside our talented casting team, and newly minted EP and series host, Arisa Cox, we’re encouraging all qualified Canadians to take a shot at this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Canadians can apply online here for their “chance to become a #BBCAN9 houseguest, competing in a series of gruelling challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever,” a press release stated.

For the first time ever, casting for the new season of “Big Brother Canada” will be done completely virtually, forgoing in-person casting calls as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by the show’s casting team.

To qualify, potential future houseguests must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2020, and submit their applications by November 15, 2020.

For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, click here.

In the meantime, “BB” fans can watch the “All-Stars” season of “Big Brother”, currently airing three nights a week on Global. Watch Big Brother season 22, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.