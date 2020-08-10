Antonio Banderas Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis On His 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas got an unfortunate birthday surprise.

On Monday, the “Pain and Glory” star marked his 60th birthday by announcing on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Along with a photo of himself as a baby, Banderas shared a message about his diagnosis.

“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” he wrote in Spanish, translated by The Mirror.

“I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet,” he added.

Finally, he let fans know, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hug to everyone.”