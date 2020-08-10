Hoda Kotb Receives The Best Birthday Surprise From Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton had the best birthday surprise for “Today” show host Hoda Kotb Monday.

Kotb turned 56 Sunday, and who better to lead the well-wishes than Parton herself, with a very special performance.

The country crooner belted out a new version of “9 To 5”, changing the lyrics to be about Kotb and her birthday.

She shared, “That’s right Hoda, this one’s for you!”

Parton’s message comes after Kotb shared her plans for the weekend ahead on Friday’s “Today With Hoda & Jenna”.

Explaining how she was going to see her mom for the first time since the pandemic started, the host shared: “This birthday is extra awesome. I haven’t seen my mom since, I can’t even remember when, January or February… And she is coming.

“I’m so excited,” Kotb went on. “We all got tested, so I feel safe. I can’t wait.”