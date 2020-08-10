Post Malone Gets A New Tattoo In The Middle Of A Dentist Visit

Post Malone knows how to multitask.
On a recent visit to his Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, the rapper also managed to fit in a session with tattoo artist Ganga.
In a photo shared by both Connelly and Ganga on Instagram, Malone is seen in a hospital gown all ready for work to be done on his teeth while the tattoo artist works on a piece on his right leg.
Epic work gong down on the legend @postmalone ….. wait for it ………and yes Izzy @angelcityjewelers thats your face on the phone 😂smilebyconnelly #cosmeticdentistry #cosmeticdentist #drconnelly #porcelainveneers #veneers #gumlift #90210 #beforeandafter #smilemakeover #porcelainveneersbeverlyhills #beverlyhillsporcelainveneers #beverlyhillscosmeticdentist #nyccosmeticdentist
“@postmalone thank you so much for your trust, the first time in the world that this is done! In the operating room working hand in hand with @connellydds ❤️ more news soon!” Ganga wrote.
Malone hasn’t revealed the new tattoo publicly yet but a number of famous friends cheered on the new body art, including Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, and Orville Peck.