‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Defends Film From Criticism Over Depiction Of Rape And Sex Trafficking

Michele Morrone is responding to critics of “365 Days”.

RELATED: ‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Drops Steamy New ‘Hard For Me’ Music Video

In a new interview with E! News, the actor is asked about the erotic drama allegedly glorifying rape and sex trafficking.

“I think it’s important to remember that this film is based on a work of fiction,” Morrone said. “‘365 Days’ was a very successful book in Poland before it was made into a movie. When an audience watches a film, I think they know what they see on screen is not always real but my job as an actor is to make it feel real, to make you connect to Massimo even though he is a mob boss. I trust the audience to know that this movie is a fantasy. Sometimes we watch movies and we cheer for the ‘bad guy’ but we still know he’s a bad guy who is doing bad things, and, of course, this behaviour is completely unacceptable in real life.”

Morrone stars in the film as Don Massimo Torricelli, the leader of a Sicilian crime family who kidnaps a woman and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

RELATED: Netflix Responds After Duffy Slams Erotic Thriller ‘365 Days’ For ‘Glamourizing The Brutal Reality Of Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping And Rape’

The actor added, “I understand the controversy, and I am glad we are talking about it,” he said. “I think we have to be careful not to limit art from being created, so I wouldn’t say we shouldn’t allow a fictional movie like this to exist, because then what about films that are about war, crimes, murders, and, yes, celebrated mob movies? This film is not meant to minimize the reality of sexual violence in the world. I do not want people to think this behavior is OK. It is not. I think it’s good that the movie is causing people to talk about these issues, so we can create more awareness about them in our society.”