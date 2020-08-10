Baby-Faced Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Audition For ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ In Resurfaced Video

Back in 1986, two young actors would change the course of film history and be cast as the titular Bill and Ted.

In newly released audition footage of a baby-faced Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the actors’ screentest for their iconic roles of the time-travelling pair, a then-22-year-old Reeves is seen hamming it up as Ted “Theodore” Logan alongside Winter, who would eventually be cast as Bill S. Preston, Esq.

The up-and-coming actors faced competition from other stars of the day, including Pauly Shore for the role of Ted and “Flight Of The Navigator” actor Matt Adler for the role of Bill.

More than 30 years after the original film debuted, Reeves and Winter will reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, “Bill & Ted Face The Music”, due in Canadian theatres on August 28.