Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Elvis Groove On With Cover Of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

Kelly Clarkson goes rock ‘n’ roll.

On Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with a fun new “Kellyoke” segment.

This time, Clarkson covers the Elvis Presley classic “Heartbreak Hotel”.

Originally released as a single in 1956, the track topped the Billboard Top 100 for seven weeks and became a staple of Presley’s live act.

“Heartbreak Hotel” has been covered by many musicians over the decades, including Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, and Leon Russell.