Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Elvis Groove On With Cover Of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Clarkson goes rock ‘n’ roll.

On Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with a fun new “Kellyoke” segment.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Goes Back To Her Roots With ‘I’m Movin’ On’ Cover

This time, Clarkson covers the Elvis Presley classic “Heartbreak Hotel”.

Originally released as a single in 1956, the track topped the Billboard Top 100 for seven weeks and became a staple of Presley’s live act.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out The ‘Moral Of The Story’ On ‘Kellyoke’

“Heartbreak Hotel” has been covered by many musicians over the decades, including Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, and Leon Russell.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP