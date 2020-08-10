William Petersen And Jorja Fox In Talks To Return For ‘CSI’ Event Series Revival

“CSI” is coming back to TV and it’s bringing along some familiar faces.

According to Deadline, original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox are in negotiations to star in the event series revival, titled “CSI: Vegas”.

Petersen and Fox played fan-favourite couple Grissom and Sara. The two capped off their romantic storyline by sailing into the sunset in the show’s two-hour series finale.

Along with the returning stars, the new series is set to feature four brand new main characters, three of whom are expected to be actors of colour.

The original show, about a team of forensic crime scene investigators, premiered in 2000, running for 15 seasons and spawning the spin-offs “CSI: Miami”, “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber”.

“CSI: Vegas” was originally intended to air in time for the show’s 20th anniversary in October, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming is eyed to kick off this fall.