‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Is Overcoming The Difficulties Of Poverty In ‘All Together Now’ Trailer

Coming of age is hard.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new YA drama film “All Together Now”, starring “Moana” voice actress Aili’i Cravalho.

Netflix

Cravalho stars in the film as Amber Appleton, “a musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances her beloved high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) with working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado).”

Photo: Allyson Riggs/Netflix

“She also spends time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favourite pessimistic resident (Carol Burnett). When new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward.”

Photo: Allyson Riggs/Netflix

Based on the novel Sorta Like a Rock Star and directed by Brett Haley, the movie also stars Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr. and Gerald Isaac Waters.

“All Together Now” is out August 28.