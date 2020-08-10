‘SportsCentre’ Host Dan O’Toole Returns To TV, Shares Update A Month After Revealing His Daughter Had Gone Missing

“SportsCentre” host Dan O’Toole has returned to TV a month after telling viewers his one-month-old daughter Oakland had been taken before it was revealed she was safe.

O’Toole told viewers in a clip he also shared on Instagram, “Hey there. It’s great to be back.

“We all need to take a break from time to time and look after our mental health.”

“I’ve been away for a little bit while I looked after myself,” he continued. “Now I’m back, I’m feeling good and I want to thank everyone for your well wishes and support for me and my family over the last few weeks.

“Everyone’s doing fine and I am thrilled to be here, so let’s get on with the show.”

O’Toole’s comments come after he said on Instagram in a since-deleted post: “My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you.

“That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms. I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one-month-old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

He later updated his status: “my amazing ex wife Corrie has NOTHING to do with this. Please leave her alone,” before it was confirmed the little one was safe.

O’Toole welcomed his daughter at the end of May. He also has two other daughters.