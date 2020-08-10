Jamie Foxx Predicts ‘Project Power’ Co-Star Dominique Fishback Will Win An Oscar: ‘I Learned From Her’

Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback star in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller “Project Power”, coming to Netflix August 14.

The film is set in a world where a special drug can bestow superhuman powers on a user for five minutes. The co-stars reveal to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey how they would change the world if they had superpowers.

“I’d give it to all the haters, haters got to go,” jokes Foxx. “Nothing but love, nothing but love for you baby.”

And for Fishback, she would “eradicate the coronavirus and it would have never been.”

Foxx stars as Fishback’s father who must rescue her from the clutches of drug manufacturers alongside a police officer.

The actor, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles, had only good things to say about his co-star.

“I will tell you this – be ready for Dominique Fishback, she’ll be on stage saying ‘Thank you members, thank you Academy,’ because she blows everybody away in this movie,” says Foxx.

“I learned from her. I learned how to be in the moment, she has this thing where she can very quickly, be in the moment – there could be something where she needs tears, she can access that – she’s a unicorn.”

“Project Power” also stars Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Amy Landecker.

Watch our full interview with Foxx and Fishback below.