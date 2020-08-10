Kaitlyn Bristowe Feels ‘Strong And Ready To Dance’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Debut

Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready for her “Dancing With The Stars” debut.

The former “Bachelorette” star, 35, showed off an update on her fitness journey on Instagram ahead of her appearance on the 29th season of the reality competition series, revealing she’s been focusing on her health these past few months.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks,” Bristowe captioned a series of photos. “Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling.”

“My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance,” she added. “All I keep saying is, ‘Please don’t get sent home night one after all this work’… I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!”

Bristowe won’t be the only “Bachelorette” alum to fight to win the mirrorball trophy, last season Hannah Brown, who served as “Bachelorette” for season 15, was crowned the show’s season 28 champion.