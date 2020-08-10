Celine Dion Shines In Vintage Gold Bodysuit By Thierry Mugler

Celine Dion is shutting down Instagram with her latest look.

In a series of Instagram posts, the icon, 52, wowed in vintage Thierry Mugler bodysuit, serving major futuristic vibes.

The first stunning image shared a close up look at all the details of the bodysuit, while another showed off Dion’s killer body.

“Glittering in vintage,” she captioned one photo, before adding, “Live life by the golden rule ✨.”

Dion also shared a behind-the-scenes look at getting ready for the photoshoot, showing her team carefully removing the piece from its delicate packaging while her own song played in the background.